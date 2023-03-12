Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on March 31st

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 176.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.