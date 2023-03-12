CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

