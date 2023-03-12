cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $30,405.79

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $30,405.79 and $267,432.56 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

