D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.17% of D.R. Horton worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHI opened at $94.10 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

