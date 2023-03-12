DA Davidson Trims THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $77.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.