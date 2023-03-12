Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

