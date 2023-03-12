Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

