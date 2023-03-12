Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,273 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

