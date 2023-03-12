Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PRFT opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.