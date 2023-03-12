Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,857,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,260,000 after acquiring an additional 216,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.