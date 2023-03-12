Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $687,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.