Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

