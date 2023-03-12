Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

