Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.45 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

