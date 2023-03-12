Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,424 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.43% of Datadog worth $119,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.