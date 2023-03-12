Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Decred has a market capitalization of $280.86 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.98 or 0.00088342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00186615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,797,658 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

