DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $401.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00187996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00087407 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00058021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00053738 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,617 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

