DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,302.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,726 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

