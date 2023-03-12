Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Definity Financial stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 203,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$29.83 and a 12-month high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.45.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

