Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Delek US Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DK opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Delek US has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

