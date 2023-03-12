DeltaFi (DELFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,390.76

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $13,390.76 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00429599 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,976.14 or 0.29038054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

