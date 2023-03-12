Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Cut by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

