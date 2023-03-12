Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €160.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS stock opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €132.20. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

