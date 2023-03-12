Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $180.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.