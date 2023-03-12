Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.28) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €52.05 ($55.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is €50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.05. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 52 week high of €68.70 ($73.09).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.