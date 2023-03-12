Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 920.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 235,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212,238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,472,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,021,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

DVN stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

