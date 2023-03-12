dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $163.69 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $163.69 million and approximately $12,557.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00342890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96897014 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $22,322.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

