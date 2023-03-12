Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.00) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.11) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.25) to GBX 5,100 ($61.33) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.