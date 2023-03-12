DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

