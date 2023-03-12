DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

