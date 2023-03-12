Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 375.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

