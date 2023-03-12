Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

