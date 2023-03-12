Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Position Lifted by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.