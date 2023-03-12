district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.93 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and $524,998.09 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

