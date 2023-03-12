Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.39 billion and $348.11 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00342870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010137 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

