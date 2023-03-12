Dogelon Mars (ELON) Market Capitalization Hits $176.45 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $176.45 million and $2.20 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00446490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.72 or 0.30179788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

