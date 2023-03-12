Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of DPZ traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 966,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,691. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
