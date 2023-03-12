Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 966,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,691. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

