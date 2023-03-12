DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $13.15.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.