DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DUET remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. DUET Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

