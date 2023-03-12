Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 31,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,696. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

