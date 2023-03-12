eCash Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. eCash has a total market cap of $524.49 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00556880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00160578 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00037101 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,330,685,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,330,698,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
