Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Trading Up 4.2 %

EDBL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 611,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Edible Garden from $90.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

