Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.15 and traded as high as C$12.94. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 597,774 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

