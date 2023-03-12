Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

EA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. 2,898,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

