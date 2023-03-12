Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ELEEF stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

