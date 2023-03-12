Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.95.

Shares of LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $265.07 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

