Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

EOCW opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.