Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,091,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 7,295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90,915.0 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THQQF stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THQQF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 58 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 57.20 to SEK 49 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

