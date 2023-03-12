Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,548. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

