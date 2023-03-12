Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

